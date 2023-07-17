Ericsson ERIC was downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays, which kept its equal-weight rating on Nokia NOK, following warnings from both on Friday. “We see little reason why operators will spend more before 2025E at the earliest. Thus we expect the market backdrop to remain tough for Ericsson and Nokia,” the analysts said. Barclays cut its Ericsson SE:ERIC.B target by 19% to SEK65 and its Nokia FI:NOKIA target by 2% to €4.70.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

