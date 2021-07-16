: Ericsson inks its largest-ever deal with Verizon in $8.3 billion 5G plan as it faces headwinds from China

Ericsson has signed its largest-ever deal with an $8.3 billion agreement to provide 5G solutions to Verizon, aiding the U.S. telecom giant in rolling out the next generation of wireless networks.
- Futures Movers: Oil turns higher, but U.S. prices stay on track for biggest weekly drop since April - July 16, 2021
- Top Ten: Weekend reads: Rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it - July 16, 2021
- Do you fear a coming crash in the stock market? Here are 2 strategies to survive - July 16, 2021