Swedish telecommunication equipment maker Ericsson said it’s reached a global cross-license for patented cellular standard-essential technologies with Apple that ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties. Including effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be 5.5 billion ($530 million) to 6 billion Swedish kronor. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

