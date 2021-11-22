Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage’s board of directors, and will build on Ericsson’s aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, “offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030,” the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

