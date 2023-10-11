The U.S.-listed shares ERICSE:ERIC.B of Ericsson accelerated to the downside in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Sweden-based maker of telecommunications equipment said it would record a third-quarter impairment charge of 32 billion Swedish krona attributed to the Vonage acquisition. The stock down 0.6% just before the announcement, then fell as much as 3.5% to an intraday low of $4.68 after the announcement, before paring losses. The stock was last down 2.0%. The non-cash charge, the equivalent of about $2.93 billion, “is a consequence of the significant drop in the market capitalization of Vonage’s publicly traded peers, increased interest rates and overall slowdown in Vonage’s core markets,” the company said in a statement. Ericsson’s $6.2 billion acquisition of Vonage had closed in July 2022. The company said it expects third-quarter sales of SEK64.5 billion, below the current FactSet consensus of SEK67.2 billion. The company is slated to report results on Oct. 17. The stock has dropped 18.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

