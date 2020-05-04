Ernst & Young probed over audit into NMC Health

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council said it’s opened up an enforcement investigation into the audit by Ernst & Young of NMC Health for 2018. NMC Health, a London-listed operator of Middle Eastern hospitals, was placed into administration after an investigation found it had understated debt by billions of dollars. NMC’s founder BR Shetty blamed executives who he said created without authorization bank accounts, loans and personal guarantees in his name.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story