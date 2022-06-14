ESG data provider EcoVadis raises $500 mln

U.S. private investment firm General Atlantic LLC co-led a $500 million private financing round for ESG data provider EcoVadis SAS, as announced Monday. General Atlantic’s climate unit BeyondNetZero made the investment, which was also led by Astorg Partners SAS, Princeville Capital and Singapore-based GIC. EcoVadis co-founder and co-CEO Frederic Trinel told Reuters the company is now valued at more than $1 billion. A spokesperson for EcoVadis told MarketWatch the company now employs 1,300 people.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story