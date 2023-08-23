Esmark on Wednesday said it wouldn’t make a bid for steel maker United States Steel Corp. X, following an offer from miner and steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF that had stronger union support. Esmark, a privately held family operation with interests in the industrial and commodity spaces, announced an all-cash offer for U.S. Steel earlier this month. The company said it “respects the position of the United Steelworkers which is supporting Cleveland Cliff’s offer for U.S. Steel. Esmark maintains a solid working and personal relationship with the USW organization and its leadership.” Esmark’s chief executive, Jim Bouchard, said that the USW union “was our partner in the successful acquisition of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, and we remain close with them.” Shares of U.S. Steel fell 1.6% on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

