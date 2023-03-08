Essential Utilities’ stock declined as much as 3% on Wednesday after U.S.-based short seller Spruce Point Capital Management published a report into the utilities firm.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The View From Unretirement: What’s the best place for you to retire? This new measurement may help narrow it down. - March 8, 2023
- : Essential Utilities shares drop 3% after critical short seller report - March 8, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Apple’s stock gains after one of Wall Street’s biggest bulls gets a little more bullish - March 8, 2023