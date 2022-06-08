: ‘Essential workers have labored heroically’: Pay gaps between CEOs and employees have widened, despite workers putting their health at risk during the pandemic

The average CEO pay rose by 31% to $10.6 million a year versus an increase of 17% to $23,968 for their workers, a new study says.
