Estee Lauder shares jump premarket after earnings beat

The Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. said Thursday it had net income of $557 million, or $1.52 a share, in its fiscal second quarter to Dec. 31, down from $573 million, or $1.55 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.11, ahead of the $1.29 FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.624 billion from $4.005 billion, also ahead of the $4.352 billion FactSet consensus. Earnings were boosted by the acquisition of the remaining stake in Have & Be Co. Ltd, which added $1.23 a share in other income. “The company also recorded a $1.81 a share impairment charge on three make-up brands, namely Too Faced, Becca and Smashbox, reflecting general weakness in the makeup category in North America. The company is expecting strong consumer demand in the fiscal year with sales expected to outperform the industry, but global prestige beauty is expected to be hurt by the coronavirus that has sickened thousands in China and led to the quarantine of the city of Wuhan and other places. Sales are expected to be flat to up 1% with the third quarter expected to be hit hardest by the illness. EPS is expected to range from $1.70 to $1.81 and adjusted earnings are expected to range from $1.82 to $1.91 a share. Shares rose 1.8% premarket and are up 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

