Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ETF Wrap: Facebook parent’s over 25% stock plunge spotlights peril for ETF investors of big single-stock exposures - February 5, 2022
- : Should workers stop asking for raises to rein in inflation? One central bank says yes — and the Fed might silently agree - February 5, 2022
- The Fed: What strong January jobs report really means for Fed’s March rate hike - February 5, 2022