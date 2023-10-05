How ETF investors can navigate the choppy financial markets which remain on edge after a sell-off in U.S. government bonds drove long-term borrowing costs to the highest level in more than a decade, undercutting stock prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Reports that China has been dumping Treasury bonds have been greatly exaggerated - October 5, 2023
- ETF Wrap: Here’s where ETF investors could turn to hide as Treasurys sell-off upends U.S. stocks - October 5, 2023
- : ‘The Golden Bachelor’ was ABC’s No. 1 series premiere on Hulu - October 5, 2023