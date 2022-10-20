For the first time in 15 years, almost 90% of fixed-income indexes were yielding more than 4% at the end of September, according to BlackRock.
Read Full Story
- The Tell: Why the housing market should brace for double-digit mortgage rates in 2023 - October 20, 2022
- Commodities Corner: What happens if more buyers refuse metals like aluminum from Russia? The LME doesn’t want to find out - October 20, 2022
- ETF Wrap: ‘They can actually derisk their portfolios’: Here’s where BlackRock is seeing iShares bond ETFs garner inflows amid climbing bond yields - October 20, 2022
Discussion about this post