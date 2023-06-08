U.S. small-cap shares are finally starting to join the stock-market rally this week as hopes for a soft landing help drive gains in some of 2023’s worst performers, while megacap technology stocks are taking a breather from its artificial intelligence-driven advance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Lower avocado prices are leading to more purchases, Mission Produce says, but less revenue - June 8, 2023
- Earnings Results: DocuSign stock rally cools as execs talk about tough macro after earnings, outlook beat - June 8, 2023
- Washington Watch: Legislation can’t end the teen mental-health crisis, but lawmakers should do more, surgeon general says - June 8, 2023