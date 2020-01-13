Ethan Allen stock declines on disappointing outlook

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares declined in the extended session Monday after the furniture maker’s forecast fell below Wall Street estimates. Ethan Allen shares dropped 5.4% after hours, following a 1.3% rise to close the regular session at $17.85. The company forecast adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings of 25 cents to 27 cents a share on revenue of $175 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of 40 cents a share on revenue of $181.7 million. “We are pleased with the favorable customer response to the Ethan Allen Member Program, which we launched in October 2019,” said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen chairman and chief executive, in a statement. “As we mentioned when we launched the program, we expected sales and operating income to be negatively impacted during the transition period as we move from a promotional to membership model, providing our clients an improved customer experience through everyday savings.” The company also said it plans to buy back up to 3 million shares. Ethan Allen has 27 million shares outstanding.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

