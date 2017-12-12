Ethereum and litecoin spike to records as bitcoin takes a breather

Ethereum and litecoin spiked to records Tuesday as demand for cryptocurrencies reached a fever pitch while bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, took a breather. The value of ethereum soared 22% to $628.65, according to Coindesk. Litecoin surged 82% to $332.34, data from Coinmarketcap.com show. Meanwhile, bitcoin fell 0.9% to trade at $17,011 and Cboe bitcoin futures slid 2.2% to $18,140. With most experts still divided over the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies as an investment, some experts believe demand for bitcoin and its peers will continue to remain strong, propelling bitcoin to $20,000 in the near term.

