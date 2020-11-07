: Ethiopia’s parliament aims to remove leadership of defiant Tigray region

Ethiopia moved Saturday to replace the leadership in the country’s northern Tigray region, where clashes between regional forces and those of the federal government have led to fears that a major African power could slide into civil war. Neither side appeared to welcome the dialogue that experts say is needed to avert disaster.
