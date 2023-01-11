Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. ETON jumped about 11% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental treatment for alcohol poisoning is being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration. The regulator is expected to make a decision whether to approve the injection on or by June 27. Eton’s stock is down 25.6% over the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 SPX has declined 16.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

