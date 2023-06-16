Etsy Inc. ETSY on Friday said its board approved a stock buyback plan for up to $1 billion, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of the online marketplace are up 1% in extended trading Friday, but down 21% for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
