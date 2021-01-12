Etsy stock heads to record close as stock soars 12% in Tuesday trading

Etsy Inc. shares soared 12.3% in Tuesday trading, putting the e-commerce company’s stock on the path to a record close. The previous record was $197.38 on Dec. 22, 2020. Etsy shares have set new records a number of times throughout December 2020 and January 2021 so far. Etsy is one of the retail beneficiaries of the shift to online shopping consumers have made during the coronavirus pandemic. Etsy stock has skyrocketed 347% over the past year. The Amplify Online Retail ETF has gained 136.1%. And the S&P 500 index is up 16.4% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

