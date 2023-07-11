Shares of Etsy Inc. ETSY shot up 9.6% in midday trading Tuesday, which puts them on track for the biggest one-day gain in eight months, despite no news being released or disclosed by the online crafts marketplace. The rally comes a day after it bounced 3.7% off a six-week low. The stock, which was headed for its best one-day performance since it soared 16.1% on Nov. 10, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data, was trading 16.1% above the 11-month closing low of $81.05 on May 31. Etsy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock has still lost 9.2% over the past three months while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund XLY has run up 32.4% and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 15.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

