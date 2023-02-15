The European Commission will “assess” Adobe Inc.’s ADBE planned $20 billion deal for Figma, according to a Wednesday release. “In particular, the transaction threatens to significantly affect competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software,” the European Commission said in its release. “The Commission also concluded that it is best placed to examine the potential cross-border effects of the transaction.” Adobe announced the deal for Figma back in September. “We are engaged in constructive and cooperative discussions with regulators in the US, UK and EU among others,” an Adobe spokesperson told MarketWatch Wednesday. “We continue to expect to close the transaction in 2023, in line with previously stated guidance.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

