The European Union cites Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech companies in an effort to enforce its Digital Services Act.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nikki Haley says ‘no Republican president will have the ability to ban abortion nationwide’ - April 25, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Shock wave from bank failures is hitting software stocks now - April 25, 2023
- Peter Morici: Powell and the Fed may be prone to the same mistakes that stoked inflation in the 1970s - April 25, 2023