The European Union plans to investigate Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp. IRBT, maker of the autonomous vacuum cleaner Roomba, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. European regulators have contacted the e-commerce giant, with questions about Roomba’s ability to take pictures as it moves about a home, according to the report. A potential probe follows the Federal Trade Commission’s scrutiny of the same deal, and its impact on Amazon’s market power.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

