Euro advances while European stocks open lower

The euro advanced in early trade Wednesday, trading over $1.15, as European stocks opened lower. The British pound edged lower on the admission the U.K. won’t secure a trade deal with the U.S. as talks over exiting the European Union continue without much progress. Kingfisher rallied 7% as the owner of home-improvement chains said its first-half profit will rise, while Melrose Industries slumped after saying it won’t pay a dividend.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

