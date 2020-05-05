Euro volatile as traders parse German court ruling on ECB’s PSPP program

The euro swung higher, then lost gains, as markets reacted to a decision by top German court on the constitutionality of the European Central Bank’s Public Sector Purchase Programme. While the court did not find a violation of the prohibition of monetary financing of Member State budgets, it said “the Bundesbank may thus no longer participate in the implementation and execution of the ECB decisions at issue, unless the ECB Governing Council adopts a new decision that demonstrates in a comprehensible and substantiated manner that the monetary policy objectives pursued by the PSPP are not disproportionate to the economic and fiscal policy effects resulting from the programme.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

