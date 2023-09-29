Investors bid up Nike’s rivals Adidas and Puma in early European markets action, after their U.S. peer beat first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: Adidas and Puma shares rally after Nike results - September 29, 2023
- U.K. Q2 GDP matches previous estimate, but Q1 figures revised upward - September 29, 2023
- Market Extra: The S&P 500 is brushing up against ‘the mother of all trend lines.’ What happens next could make or break the market. - September 29, 2023