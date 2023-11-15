Alstom shares plunged by a fifth at one point on Wednesday after the train maker said it would sell assets, cut jobs and consider a capital raise after a cash flow warning in October increased concerns about the company’s debt level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nvidia’s stock rises toward a record 11-day win streak - November 15, 2023
- : Earnings season is brutal, but it doesn’t need to be this bad — a message to corporate America - November 15, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: The Grinch may steal holiday cheer from these consumer tech companies - November 15, 2023