Ams-OSRAM lost more than a quarter of its market value on Thursday after the heavily-indebted electronics groups set out plans to raise more than €2 billion ($2.1 billion) as it strives to bolster its balance sheet.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. initial jobless claims rise less than forecast in latest week - September 28, 2023
- U.S.’s second-quarter economic growth rate revised upward to 2.2% - September 28, 2023
- : Ryan Cohen becomes GameStop CEO and social media reacts: ‘Changing the paradigm on Wall Street’ - September 28, 2023