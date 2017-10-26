Europe Markets: Barclays slumps the most since Brexit vote as FTSE 100 rises after ECB

U.K. stocks close higher on Thursday, tracking a positive mood across Europe after the European Central Bank extended its bond-buying program and hinted rates will stay low at least until 2019.
