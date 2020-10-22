European stocks weakened Thursday after the U.S. accused foreign rivals of election interference, even as progress appears to be made on a new round for stimulus for the U.S. economy and earnings have largely been better than anticipated.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: Election interference allegations knock European stocks, U.S. futures - October 22, 2020
- Tax Guy: A tax-smart savings tool for loved one with a disability - October 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: China’s Ant Group gets final approval for giant IPO - October 21, 2020