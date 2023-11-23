The euro and German government bond yields rose, while Frankfurt’s DAX index flirted with fresh five month highs, after surveys released Thursday showed activity in the eurozone’s biggest economy was stronger than expected in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: Euro and DAX lifted after survey shows German economic contraction less severe than feared - November 23, 2023
- Eurozone economic activity slows a sixth straight month, PMIs show - November 23, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Eurozone economic activity slows for sixth straight month, PMIs show - November 23, 2023