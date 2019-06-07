Europe Markets: Europe stocks rise as investors digest ECB announcement

Europe’s markets ticked up on Friday, as investors digest yesterday’s interest rates announcement from the European Central Bank’s and eye up a possible trade resolution between the U.S. and Mexico
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: U.S. creates just 75,000 jobs in May and wage growth slows in warning sign for economy - June 7, 2019
- Bond Report: 10-year Treasury yield plunges to 21-month low after weaker-than-expected job gains - June 7, 2019
- Need to Know: Stocks could surge on cusp of huge buying signal, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch - June 7, 2019