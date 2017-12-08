Europe Markets: European banks rally, leading stocks to 1-month high

European stocks pushed toward their highest in a month Friday, with bank stocks in rally mode after European Union leaders said they’re set to move ahead with the next phase of Brexit talks with U.K. officials.
