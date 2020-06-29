Europe Markets: European equities fight for gains amid continued U.S. virus concerns

European stocks struggled for direction as a new week began on Monday, as investors continued to focus on rising coronavirus infection rates in the U.S. and as global cases surged past 10 million.
