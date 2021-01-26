Europe Markets: European markets march higher as concerns continue over vaccine supplies and lockdowns

European stocks marched into the green on Tuesday, reversing two sessions of declines, as the market continued to absorb earnings reports against the backdrop of concerns over vaccine supplies and lockdown measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
