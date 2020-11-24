Europe Markets: European stocks and Dow futures gain on vaccine optimism and signs of orderly U.S. transition

European stocks rose Tuesday, buoyed by optimism vaccines will end the coronavirus pandemic as well as signs of an orderly transition in the U.S.
