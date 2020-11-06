Europe Markets: European stocks and U.S. equity futures fall as investors watch election results, COVID-19 spread

European stocks and U.S. equity futures were struggling on Friday, as investors continued to wait for the outcome of the American presidential race and waited for U.S. jobs data. Climbing coronavirus cases on both sides of the Atlantic also weighed on investors.
