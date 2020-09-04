Europe Markets: European stocks attempt a recovery after Wall Street-led selloff

European stocks shake off early losses to move higher on Friday, after Wall Street’s biggest rout since June. Tie-up talk in Spain’s banking sector is driving some gains.
