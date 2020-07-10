European stocks were headed for a weekly loss, amid continued concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and fresh outbreaks elsewhere in the world, though equities attempted to push higher on Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: What is ‘chemo brain’ and why do people still have it years after cancer treatment? - July 10, 2020
- IEA slightly improves oil demand forecast for 2020, but says it hinges on Covid-19 - July 10, 2020
- Europe Markets: European stocks attempt to gain as focus remains on global pandemic spread - July 10, 2020