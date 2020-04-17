European stocks climbed on Friday, as investors brushed aside poor China growth data to focus on a potentially promising treatment for coronavirus from Gilead Sciences Inc. and continued hopes for re-opening of major economies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks climb on hopes over coronavirus drug treatment - April 17, 2020
- This 99-year-old World War II veteran set out to raise £1,000 for the battle against the coronavirus — he’s now topped £14 million - April 17, 2020
- European stocks surge amid investor hopes over coronavirus treatment - April 17, 2020