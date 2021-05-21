A choppy week for stocks is coming to a close, with a mixed bag of data keeping a lid on European gains and U.S. futures pointing to a muted start.
- Europe Markets: European stocks cling to gains, with U.S. equity futures inching up as a volatile week winds down - May 21, 2021
- : San Francisco Fed has cautionary words for 22 states ending enhanced unemployment benefits - May 21, 2021
- : ‘The pandemic merely laid bare what went unnoticed before’: Asian-American women report twice as much racism as male counterparts - May 21, 2021