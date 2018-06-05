Europe Markets: European stocks end lower amid fresh Italian jitters; Tech shares hit 17-year high

Italian stock and bond prices finish lower Tuesday, weighing on the broader European equity bourses, as the country’s new prime minister outlined the coalition government’s vision for the eurozone’s third-largest economy.
