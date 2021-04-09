The Stoxx Europe 600 was trading flat on Friday, holding at record levels, as investors absorbed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and fresh data showing inflation pressures in China.
- Europe Markets: European stocks hold steady at record levels, but yields creep higher - April 9, 2021
- Asia Markets: Asian stocks falls after Chinese inflation data surprises to the upside - April 9, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: SoftBank investing $500 million in mortgage startup Better - April 8, 2021