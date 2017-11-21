Europe Markets: European stocks look for 2nd straight win despite choppy trade

European stocks rose Tuesday, aided by gains for air carrier easyJet and German car maker Volkswagen, but trading has been choppy as investors weigh the possibility of a new election in Germany alongside a new round of earnings reports.
