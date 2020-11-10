Europe Markets: European stocks nudge higher as market optimism over vaccine breakthrough may fade

European stocks nudged slightly higher on Tuesday, with U.S. stock market futures pointing similarly up, as the market looks set to temper Monday’s extended optimism over a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.
