European stocks opened Thursday with heavy losses, as overseas traders had their first opportunity to react to minutes from the last Federal Reserve interest-rate setting committee.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks open sharply lower after Fed minutes - January 6, 2022
- : What to know about the end of ‘surprise’ medical bills — ‘It’s going to make a major difference to health consumers’ - January 6, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS mull possible sale of CW Network - January 5, 2022