Europe Markets: European stocks rise as investors juggle tech optimism and economic gloom

European stocks rose on the final trading day of the month, lifted by some better-than-expected results in Europe and after blowout reports for the biggest U.S. tech companies. But deep economic worries kept gains in check.
