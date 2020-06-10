Europe Markets: European stocks rise as investors wait to hear from Fed’s Powell

European stocks rose Wednesday after two straight sessions of declines, as investors looked ahead to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later and the central bank’s economic forecasts.
